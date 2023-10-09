Tata Motors reveals mileage figures of 2023 Safari SUV

It runs on a 170hp, 2.0-liter diesel engine

Tata Motors has disclosed the mileage figures of the 2023 version of its Safari SUV. The new Safari returns a mileage of 16.30km/liter for the manual version and 14.50km/liter for the automatic variant. This shows marginal gains of 0.14km/liter and 0.42km/liter, respectively over the pre-facelift models. The vehicle still runs on the same 170hp, 2.0-liter diesel engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Comparing fuel efficiency with competitors

The Tata Safari competes with the Hyundai ALCAZAR, the seven-seater XUV700, and the MG Hector Plus. Interestingly, the Safari is the only model in this segment to exclusively offer diesel engines. The diesel MT versions of both MG Hector models have marginally lower fuel efficiency numbers than the Safari. However, the Hyundai ALCAZAR claims higher mileage figures for both its diesel MT and diesel AT variants.

Bookings open, prices to be announced soon

Customers can already reserve the facelifted Tata Safari against a token amount of Rs. 25,000, with prices set to be announced later this month. The updated SUV aims to entice buyers with its upgraded exteriors, interiors, and better fuel efficiency numbers. The exact pricing will be crucial in determining how well this model will stack up against its competitors in the Indian market.

