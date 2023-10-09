Porsche Boxster EV prototype spied testing: What to expect

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:30 pm Oct 09, 2023

Boxster EV is expected to launch around 2025

Porsche's next-generation Boxster EV prototype has been spotted with its production lights, giving us a sneak peek at what's to come. Even with the camouflage, we can see the iconic four-point LED headlight design. The rear showcases wide parallel lines, and interestingly, Porsche added a fake exhaust tip in the center of the bumper. It's clear that the electric Boxster is still a work in progress, as it combines both old and new body parts.

All-new interior with capacitive-touch controls

Recently, another prototype gave us a glimpse of the all-new interior for the upcoming Boxster EV. The design features a sleek dual-screen setup, ventilated seats, Type-C charging ports, and user-friendly capacitive-touch controls. The dashboard layout is reminiscent of the current Porsche 911 but tailored specifically for a two-seater configuration, unlike the 2+2 layout found in the 911.

Boxster EV expected to launch around 2025

Porsche has shared that the next-generation Boxster will reach the market around 2025, which means we're about two years away from its debut. In a recent interview with Road & Track, Porsche's R&D boss Michael Steiner hinted that the electric Boxster's arrival might not spell the end for internal combustion engine (ICE) models just yet. He suggested that ICE and EV models could coexist for a while, similar to how the petrol-powered Macan will be sold alongside its electric-only successor.

Electric Boxster to offer single- and dual-motor configurations

The upcoming electric car has been seen with a front trunk and a charging port placed above the rear license plate. It should come in rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations, with single- and dual-motor setups, respectively. So far, only the electric-backed Boxster has been spotted, which suggests that its coupe sibling may arrive later. Porsche has already shown off its ability to develop a lightweight electric sports car with the Mission R, a concept based on the outgoing Cayman model.