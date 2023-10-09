Lazareth showcases Moto Volante flying motorcycle at Geneva Motor Show

By Akash Pandey 05:05 pm Oct 09, 2023

The Moto Volante LMV 496 is limited to five units

French automaker Lazareth has showcased a cutting-edge flying motorcycle, the Moto Volante LMV 496, at the Geneva International Motor Show in Doha, Qatar. Crafted by engineer Ludovic Lazareth, a mere five units of this remarkable vehicle have been produced. The LMV 496 is an enhanced version of the LM-84, boasting an electric powertrain instead of a petrol one, and offering a range of around 100km.

It transforms from motorcycle to hovercraft in seconds

For Moto Volante LMV 496, transforming from a motorcycle to a hovercraft is as easy as flipping a switch. The bike's wheels can shift hydraulically from an upright to a horizontal position, while four jet turbines emerge from the wheel hubs. In just 60 seconds, the bike lifts off the ground, propelled by the combined 1,300hp generated by the four 96,000rpm JetCat jet turbines.

The bike can hover up to 3.3-feet above the ground

The Moto Volante LMV 496 comes with a hidden kerosene tank, with enough fuel capacity to hover up the bike to 3.3-feet above the ground for 10 minutes. Future advancements could potentially increase this height. Two extra turbines on either side of the chassis offer additional weight support and increased thrust. While airborne, the dashboard displays crucial information such as speed, position, and altitude, with joysticks on either side of the handlebar controlling the flight.

Each unit has a unique identification number

Priced at $500,000 (around Rs. 4.16 crore) each, the Moto Volante LMV 496 comes with a unique serial number for identification of each unit. Currently, four of these groundbreaking vehicles are available for order. The Moto Volante LMV 496 signifies a major leap in transportation technology, capturing the attention of both automotive enthusiasts and fans of futuristic innovation.