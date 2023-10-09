Yamaha TMax maxi-scooter spotted in India, might launch soon

Auto 2 min read

Yamaha TMax maxi-scooter spotted in India, might launch soon

By Akash Pandey 03:42 pm Oct 09, 2023

Yamaha TMax boasts a 15-liter fuel tank (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha might be gearing up to introduce the TMax maxi-scooter in India. The two-wheeler has been spotted testing here, fueling rumors about a potential launch in the country. The maxi-scooter market has been gaining popularity, with newcomers such as the Aprilia SXR 125 and 160, Yamaha Aerox 155, Keeway Vieste 300, and BMW C 400 GT. If introduced, the TMax would be the most powerful offering here.

Here's a post about the sighting

The touring bike offers a range of 312km

The Yamaha TMax sports a 562cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4V engine that churns out 47hp of power and 56Nm of torque. It comes with an automatic transmission and a V-belt to transfer power to the rear wheels. The maxi-scooter also boasts a sizable 15-liter fuel tank and claims fuel consumption of 4.8-liter/100km (about 21km/liter). Designed for touring, the TMax offers a tank range of roughly 312km.

It rides on 15-inch alloy wheels

The TMax maxi-scooter features gold-finished USD telescopic front forks, a swingarm-mounted rear shocker, dual disc front brakes, and single disc rear brakes. It also sports 15-inch alloy wheels with 120/70 rubber at the front and 160/60 rubber at the rear. The scooter has a wheelbase of 1,575mm and weighs 218kg, wet, with an aluminum chassis. Its design provides wind protection similar to a fully-faired motorcycle without requiring a committed riding posture.

Launch possibility and pricing

Although Yamaha has not officially confirmed the launch of the TMax in India, its presence in the country indicates that the company might be considering it. If launched, the TMax is expected to be imported via the CBU route, with prices likely to start around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The maxi scooter is currently available in Europe for €13,564 (approximately Rs. 12 lakh) before accessories.