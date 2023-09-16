Citroen C3 Aircross vs 2023 Tata Nexon: Which is better

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 16, 2023 | 12:05 am 3 min read

Both SUVs come equipped with a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Citroen has introduced the C3 Aircross in India with an introductory price tag of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in either a five- or seven-seater configuration and three trim levels. At that price point, it rivals one of the most popular compact SUVs, the 2023 Tata Nexon. So, which one makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Citroen received a warm reception from critics and customers alike for the C3 micro-SUV in the Indian market. The French carmaker now plans to expand its line-up with its larger, more rugged sibling, the C3 Aircross. It competes in the highly competitive mid-size SUV category. However, to claim the champion's crown, it has to rival the refreshed Nexon from Tata Motors.

Tata Nexon looks refined while C3 Aircross is more rugged

Citroen C3 Aircross features bumper-mounted headlights with split-type Y-shaped DRLs, a sleek grille with the Double Chevron logo, silvered skid plates, roof rails, flared wheel arches, a roof-mounted antenna, and designer alloy wheels. Tata Nexon flaunts a clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted projector LED headlamps, split-type sequential DRLs, adaptive fog lamps, roof rails, skid plates, a shark-fin antenna, connected-type LED taillamps, and refreshed 16-inch dual-tone wheels.

Tata Nexon features six airbags and ventilated front seats

Citroen C3 Aircross has a spacious seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, keyless entry, automatic climate control, roof-mounted rear AC vents, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel. Tata Nexon gets a minimalist dashboard, indigo-colored leatherette upholstery, voice-assisted sunroof, a wireless charger, backlit touch-sensitive AC controls, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and six airbags.

The Nexon provides more powerful engine options

Powering the Citroen C3 Aircross is the capable 1.2-liter, liquid-cooled, turbo-petrol engine that puts out 108.4hp of maximum power and 190Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Tata Nexon draws power from a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor (113hp/260Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit (118hp/170Nm). The mills are offered with a 6-speed manual, an AMT, and a DCA gearbox options.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Citroen C3 Aircross carries an introductory starting price tag of Rs. 9.99 lakh. Order books are now open. In comparison, the 2023 Tata Nexon can be yours between Rs. 8.1 lakh and Rs. 13 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Nexon makes more sense on our shores with its refined looks, premium tech-loaded cabin, and powerful engine options.

