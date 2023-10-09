Why airbags are important for car safety: A brief explainer

All Hyundai cars to now come equipped with six airbags (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Since their inception in the early 1950s, "airbags" have become an integral part of the safety suite of modern cars. John W Hetrick, an industrial engineer and member of the US Navy, filed for an airbag patent in August 1952. His design pioneered the use of a compressed air system similar to the one used to launch torpedoes. Let's look at how airbags work.

Firstly, here's how airbags work

In the event of a car crash, SRS or supplemental restraint system airbags are deployed to protect the occupant in the vehicle from direct impact. They slow the passenger's speed to zero with little or no damage. Airbag's inflation system combines sodium azide (NaN3) with potassium nitrate (KNO3) to produce nitrogen gas. This hot blast of nitrogen gas is used to inflate the airbag.

Six airbags to be mandatory for M1 passenger vehicles

Over 50,000 lives saved over a period of 30 years

As per data provided by the US's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), frontal airbags alone have saved over 50,000 lives over a span of 30 years between 1987 and 2017. As per the NHTSA, airbags are supplemental protection and are designed to work in combination with seatbelts. Hence, it is mandatory for the occupants to wear seatbelts at all times.

Injuries possible in car crash, even with airbags

Even with airbags deployed, injuries are still possible. The most common airbag injuries include facial bruising/fractures, fabric burns on the chest, hands, and arms, fractured ribs, injuries to eyes/ears, asthma attacks, and other respiratory issues due to the leak of hot nitrogen gas.

Can these injuries be avoided?

Here are some steps that can help avoid injuries by airbag deployment. Wearing a seatbelt correctly, positioning the driver's seat properly, maintaining the correct hand position on the steering wheel, and avoiding leaning on the door. Although minor injuries can still happen, one can avoid major damage to their body by following the above-mentioned steps.