From Safari to XUV700, check top 7-seater SUVs in India

Auto

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Oct 09, 202312:05 am

Top-end Hyundai ALCAZAR comes equipped with six airbags as standard (Photo credit: Hyundai)

SUVs have become the most popular four-wheeler type in India in recent years. Almost all carmakers are jumping on the SUV bandwagon to benefit from the trend. One reason for this sudden rise in popularity is the use of monocoque chassis construction in these modern-age rugged rough-roaders. Here's our pick of the top seven-seater monocoque SUVs available on our shores below Rs. 20 lakh.

Firstly, what exactly is monocoque chassis

Monocoque is a French term that means "single shell." In this construction type, the body and chassis are integrated together to increase the structural rigidity of the vehicle without adding unnecessary weight. This construction method also helps free up more cabin space.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Price starts at Rs. 10 lakh

Citroen C3 Aircross features bumper-mounted headlights with split-type DRLs, a sleek grille with the Double Chevron logo, skid plates, roof rails, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the SUV has a dual-tone dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, automatic climate control with roof-mounted rear AC vents, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with wireless connectivity options. It runs on a 1.2-liter, inline-triple, turbo-petrol engine (108hp/190Nm).

Mahindra XUV700: Price begins at Rs. 14.03 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 boasts LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and designer 18-inch alloy wheels. Its spacious cabin gets leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a Sony sound system, a twin 10.25-inch infotainment panel, and ADAS functions. It is fueled by a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine in three tunes, 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm, or a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol motor (197hp/380Nm).

2023 Tata Safari: Expected to start at Rs. 16 lakh

The 2023 Tata Safari flaunts projector bi-LED headlights with a full-width DRL, a new parametric grille, auto-folding ORVMs, and 19-inch dual-tone "Spider" alloy wheels with aero inserts. Inside, its tech-biased cabin has a dual-tone four-spoke steering wheel, multi-color mood lighting, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It draws power from a 2.0-liter "Kryotec" turbo-diesel engine that generates 168hp/350Nm.

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Price begins at Rs. 16.77 lakh

Hyundai ALCAZAR sports a large chrome-studded grille, tri-beam LED headlamp with split-type LED DRLs, roof rails, skid plates, and 18-inch dual-tone wheels. Its spacious cabin gets a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, 64-color ambient lighting, automatic climate control with an air purifier, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console. It is backed by a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (157hp/253Nm) or a 1.5-liter diesel motor (113hp/250Nm).

MG Hector Plus: Price starts at Rs. 17.5 lakh

MG Hector Plus gets a large chrome-studded grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, eyebrow-like DRLs, silvered skid plates, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Its cabin has an all-black dashboard, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a 14.0-inch HD infotainment panel. It is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel motor (168hp/350Nm) or a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit (141hp/250Nm).