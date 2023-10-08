How Yamaha Aerox MotoGP fares against Aprilia SR 160 Race

1/6

Auto 2 min read

How Yamaha Aerox MotoGP fares against Aprilia SR 160 Race

By Pradnesh Naik 11:01 pm Oct 08, 202311:01 pm

Yamaha Aerox MotoGP Edition rides on 14-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha has expanded its 2023 MotoGP Edition line-up in India by launching the Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition with a price tag of Rs. 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, it rivals the performance-focused SR 160 Race from Aprilia. Between these two high-speed scooters, which makes more sense on our shores: the Japanese fighter or the Italian brawler? Let's find out.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

The scooter market in India has so far been dominated by more practical models such as the Honda Activa or TVS Jupiter 125. However, it was Aprilia that brought the first affordable performance-focused scooter on our shores in the form of the SR 160. After witnessing the success of the SR range, Yamaha joined the bandwagon with the capable Aerox 155.

3/6

Yamaha Aerox MotoGP Edition looks more appealing

The Aprilia SR 160 Race flaunts a sporty look with a sharp V-shaped apron, a rectangular headlight unit with a gloss-black surround, a wide handlebar, a single-piece seat, a flat footboard, a slim tail section, and a single-piece grab rail. Yamaha Aerox MotoGP Edition sports an apron-mounted LED headlamp, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, 14-inch designer wheels, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors.

4/6

Both scooters are equipped with CBS and disc brake

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Aprilia SR 160 Race and Yamaha Aerox MotoGP Edition come equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with ABS. Suspension duties on both scooters are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear.

5/6

Aerox packs more powerful engine

Powering the Aprilia SR 160 Race is a 160.03cc, single-cylinder engine that develops 1hp of maximum power and 13.44Nm of peak torque. The Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition runs on a 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine sourced from the R15M. The motor generates a maximum power of 14.79hp and a peak torque of 13.9Nm. Both mills are mated to a CVT transmission.

6/6

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Aprilia SR 160 Race can be yours at Rs. 1.4 lakh. On the other hand, the Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition will set you back by Rs. 1.48 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). However, in our opinion, the Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition makes more sense on our shores, with its aggressive design, powerful single-cylinder engine, and better brand reach.