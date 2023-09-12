Hyundai removes iMT gearbox option from VENUE's line-up

Auto

Hyundai removes iMT gearbox option from VENUE's line-up

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 12, 2023 | 10:23 am 1 min read

Hyundai VENUE rides on 16-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has discontinued the iMT variant of its popular model, the VENUE. The South Korean automaker has reintroduced a 6-speed manual gearbox option with the turbo-petrol engine in the MY23 model. This move comes after the launch of the recently updated version of the compact SUV. It now offers a more engaging driving experience for enthusiasts seeking a manual transmission in their compact SUV.

The iMT gearbox was available in three trim levels

VENUE's iMT gearbox was offered in three variants: S(O) 1.0 Turbo, SX(O) 1.0 Turbo, and SX(O) 1.0 Turbo dual-tone. These variants have now been replaced with a six-speed manual transmission, catering to the demand for a more traditional manual gearbox in the compact SUV segment.

Hyundai has also expanded the transmission options for VENUE N-Line

The Hyundai VENUE N-Line now gets the new 6-speed manual transmission from the standard model. To recall, the sporty car was previously available only with a 7-speed DCT unit. The gearbox is offered in the N6, N8, and N8 dual-tone variants. This change provides more options for buyers looking for a sportier driving experience in the compact SUV segment.

Share this timeline