Written by Pradnesh Naik September 12, 2023 | 09:42 am 3 min read

Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

KTM has introduced the 2024 version of its popular offering, the 390 Duke, in India with a price tag of Rs. 3.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated motorcycle features an all-new 399cc engine. At that price point, it rivals the Honda CB300R in the sub-500cc streetfighter category on our shores. Between these two, which one makes more sense, the Austrian brawler or the Japanese fighter?

Why does this story matter?

KTM was responsible for popularising the middleweight streetfighter segment in India in 2013 with the 390 Duke. It made performance accessible to college students and young professionals on our shores. The automaker has now revealed its 2024 iteration. However, the bike faces tough competition from the likes of the BMW G 310 R, TVS Apache RTR 310, Bajaj Dominar 400, and Honda CB300R.

KTM 390 Duke looks more appealing with its aggressive design

Honda CB300R features a muscular fuel tank, a round LED headlamp with integrated DRL, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, an LCD instrument cluster, and a sleek LED taillamp. KTM 390 Duke flaunts a sculpted fuel tank with extensions, a sharp-looking LED headlamp, split-type DRLs, a raised handlebar, an LED taillamp, and a TFT instrument console. Both bikes ride on 17-inch wheels.

The 390 Duke comes equipped with cornering ABS

The Honda CB300R and KTM 390 Duke are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to ensure the rider's safety. However, the latter also features a cornering ABS function for better handling. The suspension duties on both streetfighters are taken care of by inverted forks at the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

The 390 Duke packs a more powerful engine

The Honda CB300R is backed by a 286cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops a maximum power of 30.7hp and a peak torque of 27.5Nm. Powering the KTM 390 Duke is a new 399cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that puts out a maximum power of 45hp and a peak torque of 39Nm. Both bikes get a 6-speed gearbox. However, the latter also gets a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Honda CB300R can be yours at Rs. 2.77 lakh. On the other hand, the 2024 KTM 390 Duke will set you back by Rs. 3.11 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the 390 Duke makes more sense with its aggressive design, better safety kit, and potent engine, along with better brand reach and value on our shores.

