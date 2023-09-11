Kawasaki launches Ninja ZX-4R in India at Rs. 8.5 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 11, 2023 | 05:32 pm 2 min read

The bike gets four riding modes (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has finally launched its Ninja ZX-4R bike in the Indian market. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design, offers several electronic riding aids, and draws power from a 75hp, 399cc four-cylinder engine. The ZX-4R is one of the most affordable four-cylinder motorcycles in India and carries a price tag of Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike offers full-LED illumination

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R features a trellis frame suspended by 37mm inverted forks in the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear. Braking duties are handled by four-piston calipers and 290mm disc brakes at the front side, while the rear gets a 220mm disc with a single-piston caliper. The motorcycle also boasts all-LED lighting and a dedicated Track mode for the instrument cluster, making it an attractive option for riders seeking performance and style.

Impressive power and advanced features

The Ninja ZX-4R is powered by a 399cc, four-cylinder engine that generates 75hp of power at 14,500rpm and 39Nm of peak torque at 13,000rpm. The power output increases to 78hp with the RAM air intake. The bike comes with a 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch, and quickshifter. It offers four riding modes: Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider (customizable). They are controlled via a 4.3-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and notification updates.

