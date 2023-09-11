SUVs dominate Europe in H1 2023, account for 51% sales

Auto

SUVs dominate Europe in H1 2023, account for 51% sales

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 11, 2023

Tesla Model Y sold 138,152 units in Europe in H1 2023

For the first time in history, crossovers and SUVs have accounted for over 51% of the total new vehicle deliveries in Europe during H1 2023, according to market researcher Dataforce. With a 23% growth over H1 2022, clocking 3.37 million units, the SUV market has shown significant expansion. The Tesla Model Y emerged as the most popular SUV, with sales skyrocketing by 207% compared to the same period last year.

Top 10 SUVs: Tesla Model Y takes the lead

The Tesla Model Y led the pack with 138,152 units sold in H1 2023. The Volkswagen T-Roc followed closely with 104,465 units sold, and the Toyota Yaris Cross secured third place with 96,849 units retailed. Other popular SUVs in the top 10 list included the Volkswagen Tiguan, Dacia Duster, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Peugeot 2008, Renault Captur, and Ford Puma.

Small SUVs outsell compact cars in Europe

The small SUVs were the vehicles with the highest popularity in Europe during H1 this year, accounting for 1,133,822 sales. Compact SUVs trailed closely behind with 999,568 units. Small cars lagged with 913,571 sales. However, regular cars such as the Peugeot 208, Dacia Sandero, Opel Corsa, and Renault Clio still maintained strong sales numbers with over 100,000 units retailed.

Euro 7 standard threatens small model future

Automakers have expressed concern about the future of small models if the Euro 7 emission standard is applied in its present form in 2025. Volkswagen warned that the tougher legislation will cause price hikes, making these vehicles too expensive. This poses a threat to small models, including regular cars such as the Polo and Fabia, as well as crossovers and SUVs.

