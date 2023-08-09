Citroen launches C5 Aircross Feel variant at Rs. 37 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 09, 2023 | 03:17 pm 2 min read

Citroen C5 Aircross rides on dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen has introduced a new entry-level variant for its flagship SUV, the C5 Aircross, in India with a price tag of Rs. 36.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Called "Feel," the new base trim is Rs. 76,000 cheaper than the range-topping Shine model. Although it shares the same 175hp, 2.0-liter diesel engine, the SUV lacks a few fell-good features in a bid to become more affordable.

What has gone missing from the base model?

Citroen is offering the Feel variant of the C5 Aircross in both monotone and dual-tone paint options. Although the carmaker hasn't confirmed which features will be absent in the base trim, a report from ZigWheels indicates that the 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and panoramic sunroof have been removed. Dual-zone climate control, a powered driver's seat, and six airbags are still offered.

The C5 Aircross competes in the premium mid-size SUV segment

With a price tag of Rs. 36.91 lakh for the Feel variant and Rs. 37.67 lakh for the Shine trim level (all prices, ex-showroom), the C5 Aircross competes with the Hyundai TUCSON, Jeep Compass, and Volkswagen Tiguan in the premium mid-size SUV segment in India. At that price point, it offers decent performance and an overall better ride and handling over its rivals.

