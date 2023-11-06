2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift spotted testing in India: Expected features

By Akash Pandey 02:33 pm Nov 06, 2023

The hatchback will be released in India next year

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift has been spotted testing on Indian roads. This comes after its concept debut at the Japan Mobility Show. The fourth-generation Swift keeps the familiar design of the current model but adds updates like a new grille, headlights with integrated L-shaped DRLs, and a sportier appearance similar to the MINI Cooper. The launch details of the vehicle are yet to be revealed.

The hatchback will get an updated exterior design

The new Swift's profile is similar to the current model but has a more prominent shoulder line. It also features new alloy wheels, LED taillamps, and a tweaked bumper. These updates give the 2024 Swift a modern, sporty look, setting it apart from its predecessor.

It may include some ADAS features

Although the new Swift's interior hasn't been photographed yet, we can draw insights from the concept version at the Japan Mobility Show. The 2024 model is expected to offer a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a wireless phone charger. One test mule was seen with blindspot monitoring, suggesting some Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features will be included.

New engine and transmission options are expected

Under the hood, changes are expected for the new Swift. It is likely to debut with a new 1.2-liter Z Series engine, a three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol mill, replacing the current four-cylinder unit. Both manual and automatic transmission options should be available, for different driving preferences.

Launch will happen next year

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to hit the Indian market next year. Pricing details are yet to be officially announced, but the new model is anticipated to carry a premium over the current version, which starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Swift will face competition from other popular hatchbacks in India, such as the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS and Tata Punch.