Royal Enfield to showcase electric ADV concept at EICMA 2023

Auto

By Dwaipayan Roy Nov 06, 2023

It might be based on Stark VARG

Homegrown automaker Royal Enfield plans to reveal a concept adventure bike at the EICMA 2023 show in Milan, Italy. This concept will hint at the company's electric future and could be a joint effort with Stark, a Spanish firm acquired by Royal Enfield last year. Top executives at Royal Enfield have confirmed that electric vehicles based on both their own as well as Stark Motorcycle's platforms are in development.

It may borrow parts from Stark VARG

The ADV concept at EICMA might use components from the Stark VARG, although this is unconfirmed. The VARG is an electric dirt bike from Stark Future, known for its impressive 80hp performance and lightweight 118kg build. Royal Enfield has invested over Rs. 1,500 crore in its EV business and hired key executives, including ex-Ducati veteran Mario Alvisi. as Chief Growth Officer for the EV division. The upcoming bike will clearly benefit from these steps.

Dedicated EV unit and manufacturing plans

To support its EV efforts, Royal Enfield has created a dedicated EV unit that functions like a start-up and receives significant attention from top management. The company has acquired land in Cheyyar for its EV facility, but the first electric vehicles will be manufactured at its Orgadam factory on a separate production line. Alvisi reports directly to Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan.