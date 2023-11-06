Gogoro and HPCL partner for battery swapping stations in India

Gogoro and HPCL partner for battery swapping stations in India

By Akash Pandey 01:40 pm Nov 06, 202301:40 pm

HPCL and Gogoro are yet to share specific details about their expansion plans

Gogoro, an electric vehicle technology firm, has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), to create battery swapping stations across India. This collaboration aims to support India's electric transformation of urban two-wheeled transportation. Gogoro has already started pilot tests for battery swapping in the country. The partnership with HPCL will help develop the necessary infrastructure for widespread electric vehicle adoption.

Importance of battery swapping in India

Horace Luke, Gogoro's founder and CEO, emphasized the significance of battery swapping in India's electric transformation. He said, "India is in the early stages of a massive electric transformation of its urban two-wheel transportation system, and it is increasingly evident that battery swapping is a critical component to broad adoption, so building out the swapping infrastructure is crucial." HPCL's extensive retail outlets will be used to establish battery-swapping stations across the country.

Gogoro's expansion plan and partnerships in India

Gogoro has actively expanded its presence in India. Earlier this year, the company launched battery-swapping operations and a smart-scooter pilot project in Delhi-NCR. It also partnered with delivery services such as Zomato and Swiggy to provide electric two-wheelers for last-mile deliveries. Additionally, Gogoro signed an agreement with the Government of Maharashtra to invest $1.56 billion in the state for setting up battery swapping stations and an EV manufacturing facility.

India's transition to electric mobility will be accelerated

The partnership between Gogoro and HPCL marks a significant step toward building a strong infrastructure for electric vehicles in India. Battery swapping stations can offer a convenient and efficient solution to range anxiety, promoting the adoption of electric two-wheelers. This will provide users with a seamless riding experience and contribute to reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector.