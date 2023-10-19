Digital import management system for IT hardware in India greenlit

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:31 pm Oct 19, 202304:31 pm

The system will be effective from next month

India is gearing up to launch a new "Import Management System" for specific IT hardware imports in November, Reuters has reported. This system aims to create a seamless digital authorization procedure for importing IT hardware, making customs clearance a breeze. Import authorizations under this system will be valid until September 30, 2024. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has developed this innovative import authorization and management portal after thorough discussions with industry insiders.

Aiming for a clear database and enhanced monitoring

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade shared that the main objective of this initiative is to build a comprehensive database of certain IT imports, allowing for easy monitoring and tracking of these goods. This move is anticipated to boost transparency and efficiency in the import process, ultimately benefiting both the government and businesses involved in such imports. The new system will also aid in pinpointing any potential issues or discrepancies in the import process, enabling timely corrective actions.

Emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity

S Krishnan, Secretary of the MeitY, emphasized the critical role cybersecurity plays in a rapidly growing economy like India's. He said ensuring secure and efficient import processes for IT hardware is vital to maintaining a strong digital infrastructure. The new management system will not only streamline import procedures but also contribute to enhancing cybersecurity measures by providing better oversight and control over imported IT hardware.