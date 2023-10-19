Sensex drops over 240 points, Nifty settles below 19,630 mark
On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a massive fall since morning. The Sensex plunged 0.38% to end at 65,629.24 points, while the Nifty dropped down 0.24% to settle at 19,624.70 points. The midcap stocks traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 11,525.2 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?
NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY MNC, and NIFTY CONSUMPTION emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 0.42%, 0.27%, and 0.15%, respectively on Thursday. The top stock gainers were Bajaj Auto, LTIMindtree, and Hero MotoCorp, which climbed 6.7%, 5.73% and 3.75%, respectively. Meanwhile, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Sun Pharma were trading among the top stock losers on Thursday, shedding 2.99%, 1.5%, and 1.34%, respectively.
Take a glance at the global markets
In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Thursday slipped 436.63 points, or 2.52%, to 17,295.89 points, while the Nikkei rose 611.63 points, or 1.95%, to 31,430.62 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 219.45 points, or 1.62%, to 13,314.3 points.
INR rose 0.04% against the US Dollar
The Indian Rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.04% to Rs. 83.24 in forex trade on Thursday. The gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note on Thursday with the former settling at Rs. 59,940, and the latter closing at Rs. 71,746. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 1.69% to $85.92 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday
Fuel prices in Delhi remained unaltered on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.
How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?
Touted as the most popular token in the world, Bitcoin is trading at $28,416.49, which is down by 0.32% from yesterday. Ethereum is down by 1.85% and is currently selling at $1,549.03. BNB and Cardano are priced at $209.71 (1.70% down) and $0.2418 (1.92% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.05814, down by 1.64% from yesterday.