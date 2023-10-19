Sensex drops over 240 points, Nifty settles below 19,630 mark

1/6

Business 2 min read

Sensex drops over 240 points, Nifty settles below 19,630 mark

By Pradnesh Naik 03:58 pm Oct 19, 202303:58 pm

Wipro emerged as the top loser of the day, shedding 2.99%

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a massive fall since morning. The Sensex plunged 0.38% to end at 65,629.24 points, while the Nifty dropped down 0.24% to settle at 19,624.70 points. The midcap stocks traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 11,525.2 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

2/6

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY MNC, and NIFTY CONSUMPTION emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 0.42%, 0.27%, and 0.15%, respectively on Thursday. The top stock gainers were Bajaj Auto, LTIMindtree, and Hero MotoCorp, which climbed 6.7%, 5.73% and 3.75%, respectively. Meanwhile, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Sun Pharma were trading among the top stock losers on Thursday, shedding 2.99%, 1.5%, and 1.34%, respectively.

3/6

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Thursday slipped 436.63 points, or 2.52%, to 17,295.89 points, while the Nikkei rose 611.63 points, or 1.95%, to 31,430.62 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 219.45 points, or 1.62%, to 13,314.3 points.

4/6

INR rose 0.04% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.04% to Rs. 83.24 in forex trade on Thursday. The gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note on Thursday with the former settling at Rs. 59,940, and the latter closing at Rs. 71,746. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 1.69% to $85.92 per barrel.

5/6

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unaltered on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

6/6

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Touted as the most popular token in the world, Bitcoin is trading at $28,416.49, which is down by 0.32% from yesterday. Ethereum is down by 1.85% and is currently selling at $1,549.03. BNB and Cardano are priced at $209.71 (1.70% down) and $0.2418 (1.92% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.05814, down by 1.64% from yesterday.