Introducing DigiKavach: Google's initiative to combat online scams in India

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Introducing DigiKavach: Google's initiative to combat online scams in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:19 pm Oct 19, 202301:19 pm

Launch date for Digi Kavach is still not known

Google has announced its latest project, DigiKavach, at the Google for India 2023 event in New Delhi. This initiative aims to shield Indian users from online scams and boost their internet safety. Initially starting as a pilot project here, Google intends to expand the model to other countries. Saikat Mitra, Vice President and Head of Trust and Safety at Google APAC, shared that the program's goal is to secure the safety of India's one billion internet users.

2/4

Technology and collaboration behind DigiKavach

Mitra explained that DigiKavach uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to effectively monitor scammers' tactics and anticipate their moves. The program is a comprehensive and cooperative effort to keep users safe online. Google has teamed up with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), to guarantee a transparent exchange of information, and improve user defense against financial scams.

3/4

DigiKavach's focus on financial scams and partnerships

The primary focus of DigiKavach is to prevent financial scams in India. Google's collaboration with RBI and NPCI has already demonstrated promising results, with the tool stopping scams worth Rs. 12,000 crore in GPay. Mitra stressed that both RBI and Google share the same mission of protecting Indian citizens and users from online dangers, making their partnership a united effort toward achieving this objective.

4/4

Launch date and future plans for DigiKavach

Although the exact launch date for DigiKavach is still unknown, it is anticipated to roll out soon in India. Through its pilot project in the country, Google aims to collect valuable insights and fine-tune the program before introducing it to other nations. As online scams continue to evolve, DigiKavach's inventive approach to user safety and protection will play a vital role in safeguarding internet users around the globe.