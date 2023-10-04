Android 14 arrives for Pixel phones with new features

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:16 pm Oct 04, 202309:16 pm

Android 14 is rolling out for Pixel phones (4A 5G and newer)

Google has unveiled Android 14, the latest version of its widely-used mobile operating system. Initially rolling out for Pixel phones (4A 5G and newer), Android 14 will be available on devices from other manufacturers like Samsung, Nothing, OnePlus, and more later this year. This update brings enhanced security features such as better passkey support, privacy safeguards against shady data brokers, and a bunch of UI, customization, and health improvements.

Lock screen customizations and AI-powered wallpaper generator

One eye-catching feature of Android 14 is the option to personalize the lock screen with various clock styles and formats, letting users add a unique touch to their devices. Plus, Google is launching an AI-powered wallpaper generator, but it's worth noting that this feature will only be offered on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro at launch.

Expanded passkey support for third-party apps

Android 14 provides expanded passkey support, allowing users to log in to third-party apps using fingerprints. Thanks to the new Credential Manager, apps can now combine all user sign-in methods, such as passwords and "Sign-in with Google," making the login process smoother while offering only the most secure options. Improved camera extension and 10-bit HDR image support, as well as the new Health Connect feature, are also present. The latter stores health and fitness data on-device, akin to Apple Health.