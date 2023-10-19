OPPO Find N3 debuts with brightest smartphone display ever

OPPO Find N3 debuts with brightest smartphone display ever

By Sanjana Shankar 12:54 pm Oct 19, 2023

The foldable is fueled by a 4,805mAh battery

OPPO has just unveiled the Find N3, its first-ever horizontal foldable smartphone to hit markets outside of China. The book-style foldable boasts a 6.31-inch AMOLED external display, offers a dynamic refresh rate of 10-120Hz, and an impressive peak brightness of up to 2,800 nits. When unfolded, users can enjoy a 7.82-inch display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and the same industry-leading maximum brightness. It is said to have a new Flexion hinge, claimed to be tested for 10,00,000 folds.

High-end specs and Hasselblad camera system

Under the hood, the OPPO Find N3 packs the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. A 4,805mAh battery powers the device, with support for 80W charging. The Hasselblad-branded camera setup features a 20MP internal selfie camera and a 32MP cover screen selfie camera. At the rear, there's a 48MP Sony's LYTIA-T808 "pixel stacked" main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP zoom camera.

Multitasking capabilities and app compatibility

The Find N3 allows users to multitask with ease, supporting up to three windows open on the screen simultaneously in both vertical and horizontal orientations. OPPO claims that 95% of mainstream apps are compatible with the expanded display, and users can resize active windows in multi-window setups as needed. Also, the company has confirmed that the Find N3 will come with a separate security chip.

Color options and pricing

The OPPO Find N3 is available in four eye-catching colors, namely Black, Red, Green and Gold. The Black and Red models sport a vegan leather back panel, while the Green and Gold versions feature a matte glass finish. The gold model even comes with a color-matched camera island. The foldable is priced at SGD 2,399 (roughly Rs. 1,45,300) for the sole 16GB/256GB model. OnePlus's rebranded version of the Find N3, called OnePlus Open, is set to launch in India today.