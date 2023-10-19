Google for India 2023: New AI-powered search tools unveiled

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:47 pm Oct 19, 202312:47 pm

Users will be able to access summaries of government initiatives Hindi and English

Google has unveiled a suite of AI-driven tools at its Google for India 2023 event, designed to improve user experience in the country. Among these features are visual results, such as images and videos, as well as information on government schemes. In the coming weeks, users will be able to access summaries of over 100 government-led initiatives in both Hindi and English, making valuable information accessible to a broader audience.

Visual and localized search generative experiences

The search giant is enhancing search generative experiments (SGE) by making them more localized and visual, incorporating images and videos into the results. For instance, if a user searches for "how to drape a saree," they'll receive step-by-step instructions along with images and videos demonstrating various draping styles. This improvement aims to create a more engaging and user-friendly search experience for users in India.

Incorporating user reviews for local information

When it comes to searching for local information, such as activities in a city, the SGE will now include helpful user reviews. For example, if someone searches "Is Jaipur fort wheelchair friendly?" the generative AI-powered result will display user reviews related to accessibility. This feature complements existing Google Maps services that already identify wheelchair-friendly locations and businesses on the app.

Generative AI search expansion in India

In August, Google extended its SGE to India, enabling users to switch between Hindi and English without leaving the results page. The company also announced that ads would appear in dedicated slots within generative AI-powered search results. These developments showcase Google's dedication to enhancing its services for users in India by harnessing advanced AI technology.