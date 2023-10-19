How to create Google Assistant shortcuts on Wear OS smartwatches

1/4

Technology 2 min read

How to create Google Assistant shortcuts on Wear OS smartwatches

By Sanjana Shankar 12:09 pm Oct 19, 202312:09 pm

The Google Assistant tile is compatible with both Wear OS 3 and Wear OS 4 watches

Google has rolled out a new tile for Google Assistant on Wear OS smartwatches, making it easier for users to access their favorite commands. Now available on Pixel Watch 2 and the original Google Pixel Watch, this tile offers two slots for custom shortcuts. These shortcuts can perform various tasks like setting alarms, sending messages, or controlling smart home devices.

2/4

How to set up customized commands

Users can either pick from a list of suggested actions by Google or create their own custom request or question using voice or the QWERTY keyboard. This feature lets you access Google Assistant with a swipe, streamlining the user experience. Plus, the actions work almost instantly. For example, a command to turn off lights takes about 10 seconds to process and execute, per 9to5Google. In order to set new actions, you have to remove the existing tile completely.

3/4

Smart home integration and future updates

As more smart home devices and internet services become compatible with Google Assistant, this new tile offers users a quicker way to access their favorite commands. Samsung may also consider implementing a similar feature for its virtual software assistant Bixby and Modes & Routines.

4/4

Compatibility and availability

The Google Assistant tile is compatible with both Wear OS 3 and Wear OS 4 watches, including the Pixel Watch, Galaxy Watch, and other modern smartwatches. The feature has been rolling out for at least a week and should work on devices running Wear OS 2 as well. However, Google Assistant on Wear OS 2 was taken offline about two months ago.