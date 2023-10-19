How to create Google Assistant shortcuts on Wear OS smartwatches
Google has rolled out a new tile for Google Assistant on Wear OS smartwatches, making it easier for users to access their favorite commands. Now available on Pixel Watch 2 and the original Google Pixel Watch, this tile offers two slots for custom shortcuts. These shortcuts can perform various tasks like setting alarms, sending messages, or controlling smart home devices.
How to set up customized commands
Users can either pick from a list of suggested actions by Google or create their own custom request or question using voice or the QWERTY keyboard. This feature lets you access Google Assistant with a swipe, streamlining the user experience. Plus, the actions work almost instantly. For example, a command to turn off lights takes about 10 seconds to process and execute, per 9to5Google. In order to set new actions, you have to remove the existing tile completely.
Smart home integration and future updates
As more smart home devices and internet services become compatible with Google Assistant, this new tile offers users a quicker way to access their favorite commands. Samsung may also consider implementing a similar feature for its virtual software assistant Bixby and Modes & Routines.
Compatibility and availability
The Google Assistant tile is compatible with both Wear OS 3 and Wear OS 4 watches, including the Pixel Watch, Galaxy Watch, and other modern smartwatches. The feature has been rolling out for at least a week and should work on devices running Wear OS 2 as well. However, Google Assistant on Wear OS 2 was taken offline about two months ago.