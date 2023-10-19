OnePlus Pad Go will go on sale tomorrow

The tablet will be available in a single colorway

OnePlus has revealed that its affordable tablet, the OnePlus Pad Go, will be up for grabs starting tomorrow (October 20), from 12:00pm IST. With a starting price of Rs. 19,999, the tablet will be available in both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi+LTE versions. The tablet comes in a single-color option, called Twin Mint. As for the highlights, the OnePlus Pad Go gets a 90Hz LCD display, MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, and an 8,000mAh battery.

Key specifications of the OnePlus Pad Go

The OnePlus Pad Go features an 11.35-inch LCD display with a 2.4K (1720x2408 pixels) resolution, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and 400 nits brightness. For added security, the tablet offers software-based face unlock. The device also includes an 8MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos audio. It runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2 and packs an 8,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Connectivity features and pricing details

OnePlus Pad Go is claimed to have 514 hours of standby life. The tablet supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and TUV Rheinland blue-light filter protection. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5, and a Type-C port. The Wi-Fi variant of the OnePlus Pad Go with 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs. 19,999, while the LTE version, with the same storage capacity, costs Rs. 21,999. The tablet also comes in an 8GB+256GB configuration priced at Rs. 23,999 with LTE connectivity.

Availability and retail outlets for OnePlus Pad Go

Starting at 12:00pm on October 20, the OnePlus Pad Go will go on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, the official OnePlus store, and other partner retail stores. As part of the launch offer, OnePlus is providing up to Rs. 2,000 instant discount on SBI, ICICI, and One Card card transactions. Students can get a Rs. 2,000 discount on purchasing the OnePlus Pad Go Wi-Fi variant.

Top alternatives to the OnePlus Pad Go

The OnePlus Pad Go faces competition from tablets in the mid-range segment, like the Realme Pad 2 and Redmi Pad. While all three devices are powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processors, the Realme Pad 2 offers a slightly larger display with a higher refresh rate. The Redmi Pad, on the other hand, features a smaller display but a lower starting price, at Rs. 17,999 for the 4GB/128GB model.

