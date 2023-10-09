Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A9, A9+ starting at Rs. 13,000

By Sanjana Shankar 10:37 am Oct 09, 202310:37 am

The tablets are currently available for pre-orders via Amazon

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Tab A9 and Tab A9+ in India, adding to its range of budget-friendly Android tablets. These new additions join the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series and the Galaxy Tab S9 series, rounding out Samsung's tablet offerings for the year. Both the Tab A9 and A9+ boot Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 and will receive at least two software upgrades. They are currently up for preorders via Amazon.

Galaxy Tab A9 specifications

The Galaxy Tab A9 has an 8.7-inch LCD display with WQXGA (800x1,340 pixels) resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It features an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front-facing camera. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, the tablet comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 5,100mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The 4G version supports dual-SIM mode, a physical SIM and an eSIM. Connectivity options include GPS, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Galaxy Tab A9+ specifications

Sporting an 11-inch LCD screen with Full HD+ (1,200x1,920 pixels) resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab A9+ also features a quad-speaker setup. It offers an 8MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor and is available in 4GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage configurations, with a microSD card slot for expansion. It supports GPS, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, a Type-C port, and a 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+ pricing and availability

The Tab S9 is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB/64GB Wi-Fi model and Rs. 13,999 for the 4G variant. The Tab A9+ starts at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB/128GB Wi-Fi model, while the 5G variant with 4GB/64GB is available for Rs. 22,999. Both tablets come in Dark Blue, Gray, and Silver color options. Samsung is also offering a Rs. 3,000 cashback on the purchase of a Galaxy Tab A9+ using an SBI credit or debit card.

