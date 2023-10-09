WhatsApp now allows iPhone users to create Channels

The feature is accessible as part of the latest iOS update

WhatsApp has released a new update for iOS users, version 23.20.76, which introduces the much-awaited feature of creating Channels. Per WABetaInfo, the option to create Channels was initially available only in Colombia and Singapore and is now being expanded to a wider audience. Currently, the feature is accessible to iOS users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store.

WhatsApp is introducing the new functionality in a phased manner

To see if the feature to create Channels is available for you, tap the 'plus' icon within the Updates tab and you should see 'Create Channel.' The rollout of the channel creation feature is happening in stages, so all users may not have access to it right away. Some users might need to wait a few weeks before they can use this feature, as WhatsApp continues its phased release.

Other Channel features currently in the works

WhatsApp is working on certain other improvements for the Channels feature as well. This includes a feature that automatically clears channel media after a specified time, allowing you to better manage the storage on your device. The app is also working on a search option that will allow users to look for status updates and Channels within the app.