Technology

WhatsApp Channels now support message forwarding

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 16, 2023 | 11:55 am 2 min read

The feature will be made available to more users in the coming days

WhatsApp is working on enhancing the Channels feature. The app has announced that it now allows users to forward messages from Channels to other chats. The feature is currently rolling out to select users. Messages forwarded from Channels will carry the broadcast group's link, which could prove to be advantageous to Channel creators who are looking to grow their audience.

Forwarding a message requires a couple of steps

The forwarding message feature within Channels works like a regular WhatsApp chat. Users simply need to tap a message and select the "forward" option. As the forwarded message carries the Channel's link, it offers a convenient entry point for recipients to follow that Channel if is of interest to them. Users can easily trace the Channel by clicking "View Channel" in the forwarded message.

The feature will release to more users soon

Currently available to select users who've installed the latest WhatsApp updates for iOS and Android, the feature will gradually roll out to more users in the coming days. Per WhatsApp, "Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls." The platform is "building a searchable directory" where you can find Channels related to your hobbies and interests.