Technology

OpenAI says GPT-4 can solve social media's content moderation problem

Written by Athik Saleh August 16, 2023 | 11:26 am 2 min read

OpenAI wants GPT-4 to become a content moderation solution

OpenAI claims it has developed an innovative content moderation technique using its advanced GPT-4 AI model. The company believes it can solve the problem of content moderation at scale. This method involves guiding the model with a well-defined policy and creating a test set of content examples. In a blog post, the start-up said it has been using GPT-4 for its own content moderation.

Policy experts will determine whether AI-generated labels are correct

The content moderation examples generated by GPT-4 may or may not violate the set policy. Policy experts then label these examples and compare the AI-generated labels to their own, refining the policy as needed. According to OpenAI, machines will be consistent while interpreting content policies and can develop a new policy within hours. Using AI for content moderation will also protect moderators, OpenAI argues.

OpenAI acknowledged that AI can make mistakes

Despite the potential improvements offered by GPT-4, it's crucial to remember that even the most advanced AI can make mistakes. OpenAI acknowledges this reality and emphasizes the importance of human involvement in monitoring, validating, and refining AI-generated content moderation. As with any AI application, exercising caution is necessary when relying on these systems for critical moderation tasks.