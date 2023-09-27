WhatsApp's new feature will automatically free up your device's storage

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 27, 2023 | 12:05 pm 2 min read

The new feature is currently under development

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow you to manage when channel media, such as images and videos, are automatically cleared. The feature, currently under development, will give better control over how long the media remains on your devices and you may no longer have to manually delete channel media to free up storage space.

The feature may be released via a future update

The new feature has been spotted by WABetaInfo, in the latest WhatsApp Android beta update. There will reportedly be a new section called "Channel Settings." This tab will allow users to select when to automatically clear media: one day, one week, a month, or 'Never.' The default app setting will be 'Never.' Further, users may choose from which Channels the media has to be cleared. The feature is expected to be available in a future update of the app.

WhatsApp Channels is a one-way broadcasting tool

WhatsApp Channels, launched in India earlier this month, is a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. Following a channel won't reveal your phone number to the admin or other followers, ensuring privacy. When users forward an update to chats or groups, it includes a link back to the channel for more information. The app is also reportedly working on a feature that will let you reply to Channel updates.

