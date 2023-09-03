TECNO's PHANTOM V Flip to compete with Motorola RAZR 40

Written by Akash Pandey September 03, 2023 | 03:58 pm 2 min read

TECNO PHANTOM V Flip, with a protective case, appears on a consumer electronics site

Chinese smartphone manufacturer TECNO is gearing up to launch its first-ever flip-style phone, the TECNO PHANTOM V Flip. Several hands-on images of the device have surfaced in the past, which showcased its design in full glory. Now, the clamshell offering has been spotted in the Google Play Console database, with the model number AD11. The listing reveals its hardware details and suggests an imminent arrival.

Phone expected to offer 144Hz AMOLED screen

The TECNO PHANTOM V Flip will likely have a circular cover screen module housing a circular display surrounded by two cameras and an LED flash unit. The handset might sport a leather or silicone finish on the outside. Previous leaks hint at a 6.75-inch foldable AMOLED main screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The Google Play Console listing suggests a Full-HD+ (1080x2640 pixels) display resolution and 480ppi pixel density.

Performance and camera specifications

Other than the display specifications, on Google Play Console, the TECNO PHANTOM V Flip is seen using Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, ARM Mali G77 GPU, and 8GB of RAM. It is tipped to get 256GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For added security, it will include a side-facing fingerprint scanner. On the rear shell, the device might include 64MP main and 13MP ultra-wide cameras. Inside, a 32MP shooter is expected.

Flip-style foldable might disrupt market

The TECNO PHANTOM V Flip is anticipated to make waves in the smartphone market. It is expected to be reasonably priced to compete against the likes of the Motorola RAZR 40. The device's unique design approach and decent set of specifications may attract consumers seeking a flip-style foldable phone at a cheaper price tag than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip5. Notably, the phone's imminent release is generating excitement in the smartphone industry.

