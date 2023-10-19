WhatsApp introduces menu to toggle between audio and video messages



By Sanjana Shankar 10:03 am Oct 19, 2023

The feature is currently available only to beta users

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for its Android beta version, featuring a menu that allows users to easily swap between sending audio and video messages. This handy addition aims to prevent accidental mode changes while sending messages and ensures the desired mode is used. However, there is no word on when this feature will be accessible to the general public.

Video messages can only be 60 seconds long

WhatsApp introduced the video messages features just recently. The feature lets you send quick video clips to your contacts. As opposed to normal videos, instant video messages can only be up to 60 seconds long. By bringing a dedicated menu for choosing between audio and video message modes, users now have greater control over their communication preferences. This enables them to select a mode that best fits their needs at any given moment.

Self-destructing audio messages coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp is also working on self-destructing audio messages. Similar to the "View Once" feature for photos and videos, self-destructing audio messages will vanish once opened by the recipient. The feature is currently available to some beta testers. The popular app is also said to be developing its first-ever iPad app. It will function just like the Mac app, allowing users to connect their WhatsApp account from the phone to use it on the tablet.