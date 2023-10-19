Free Fire MAX codes for October 19: How to redeem

By Sanjana Shankar 09:22 am Oct 19, 202309:22 am

The redeemable codes are time-sensitive

Garena Free Fire MAX has released new redeem codes for today, offering players a chance to snag free in-game items in the game. These codes, made up of 12 or 16 alphanumeric characters, have become a fan-favorite way to score cool rewards without spending a dime. Head over to the official rewards redemption website to cash in on items like vouchers, weapons, protective gear, characters, skins, outfits, and even in-game currency.

Keep in mind that these redeem codes may have server restrictions and will be valid only for 12-18 hours after they are released. That means some codes may not work for everyone. Players can redeem as many codes as they wish to but each code is valid only once. And remember, it could take up to 24 hours for your rewards to show up in your account.

Check out the codes for today

FH56E1BI892023, FH56E1BI892023, FIREE451KQ2023, FADDHR6YYHR56YCV. F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK, FIHYHTYUJT6U8FHF, FFJYFTTBU6EUJT63, MAXREDEE50023. FREEC5RA2423T8Z, FNCXJYHJ6T7URQED, FIRERTF65TVB7RUH, FYJHUY4H5BG06NYH. FMKOUYJ655T0TDEB, FNRH67UTHTN77BYV.

How to use the redeem codes?

To use the redeem codes for today, here's what you have to do. First, visit the game's rewards redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in to your gaming account using Google, Apple ID, X, Facebook, Huawei ID, or VK. Next, type in any redeem code and hit "Confirm." If all goes well, you will find the associated rewards waiting in your in-game mail within 24 hours.