Written by Sanjana Shankar September 12, 2023 | 09:14 am 2 min read

The codes can be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has launched the much-awaited Rampage Finale, featuring the exciting Evo Vault event. Players should note that there are four distinct skins available and can try obtaining them by spending diamonds on spins. Additionally, the redeemable codes for today have been released. The codes, which are generated on a daily basis, provide free access to a wide range of additional in-game items including weapons and costumes, among others.

Check out the codes for today

MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ. FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG. FF7M-J31C-XKRG, FFPO-8BS5-JW2D, PJNF-5CQB-AJLK, F7AC-2YXE-6RF2. FHLO-YFDH-E34G, XGW4-FNK7-ATON, 67IBB-MSL7-AK8G, FEIC-JGW9-NKYT. KEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, FVRT-NJ45-IT8U, F4BH-K6LY-OU9I, F767-T1BE-456Y. FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ. FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG.

How to claim rewards using redeemable codes?

To claim the additional in-game rewards, visit the game's official rewards redemption website. Log in to your gaming account using your registered Facebook, Apple ID, Huawei ID, Google, X, or VK credentials. Enter any redeemable code in the text box, and then click confirm. After every successful redemption, the rewards will be delivered to the mail section within 24 hours.

Here's how to participate in the Evo Vault event

To join Free Fire MAX's Evo Vault event, players can spend 20 diamonds for a single spin or opt for a bundle of 10 spins, which requires them to spend 180 diamonds. Within 50 spins, players can acquire an Evo gun skin, potentially for as low as 900 diamonds. Along with these sought-after skins, participants will also receive 49 other valuable rewards.

