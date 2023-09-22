Centre mulling GPU cluster to support AI start-ups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Business

Centre mulling GPU cluster to support AI start-ups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Written by Rishabh Raj September 22, 2023 | 01:36 pm 2 min read

This support will be extended through a design-linked incentive scheme

The Indian government is planning to establish a major graphics processing unit (GPU) cluster. This will be done to support artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups and promote investment in chip designing for AI applications, said Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. These efforts will ensure the promotion of domestic intellectual property and strengthen India's position in the global AI and semiconductor business.

Fostering innovation in AI chip design

Chandrasekhar emphasized the government's commitment to supporting start-ups and foreign companies aiming to develop domestic intellectual property in AI chip design. This support will be extended through a design-linked incentive scheme, which will provide funding in the range of Rs. 1,100-1,200 crore. The focus will be on AI-specific integrated circuits for real-world use cases, such as health, governance, and education.

Micron's $2.75 billion Gujarat investment

Micron, a leading computer storage chip maker, plans to set up a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Sanand, Gujarat, with a total investment of $2.75 billion. The facility will feature 500,000 square feet of cleanroom space and is expected to become operational in late 2024. Under the design-linked incentive scheme, Micron will receive 50% fiscal support for the project cost from the Centre and incentives representing 20% of the total project cost from the state of Gujarat.

India's leap toward semiconductor nation

Chandrasekhar also highlighted India's significant progress in becoming a "Semiconductor Nation" after PM Narendra Modi announced the Semiconductor vision and a planned investment of Rs. 76,000 crore to catalyze India's Semiconductor ecosystem. The establishment of Micron's plant in Sanand marks a major milestone in India's growth as a global player in the semiconductor industry.

Share this timeline