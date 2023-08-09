Technology

Grace Hopper Superchip breaks cover as NVIDIA's AI game-changer

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 09, 2023 | 08:42 am 1 min read

Grace Hopper Superchip can access information at 5TB/second (Photo credit: NVIDIA)

NVIDIA has unveiled the Grace Hopper Superchip, a powerful AI processor set to enter production in Q2 2024. Announced at the Siggraph conference in Los Angeles, the Superchip combines a graphics chip and processor, utilizing high-bandwidth memory 3e (HBM3e) to access information at a staggering 5TB/second. This innovation aims to solidify NVIDIA's dominance in the AI accelerator market, outpacing competitors like Intel and AMD.

Revolutionizing server design with AI efficiency

The Superchip's advanced capabilities will revolutionize server computer design, handling larger amounts of data and accessing it at a faster pace. This is crucial for artificial intelligence training, as the chip can load and update models in one go without offloading parts to slower memory forms. This efficiency not only saves power but also accelerates the entire process.

Two Grace Hopper chips can be deployed simultaneously

In server configurations, two Grace Hopper Superchips can be deployed together, offering over 3.5 times the capacity of existing models. This allows customers to either deploy fewer machines or complete tasks much faster. As part of NVIDIA's new lineup of hardware and software announced at Siggraph, the Superchip reinforces the company's position as a leader in AI technology.