Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 23, 2023 | 06:55 pm 3 min read

Fired employee arrested for blackmailing 'Kulhad Pizza' couple with AI-generated MMS

The Punjab Police arrested a woman in Jalandhar, Punjab, on Saturday for attempting to extort Rs. 20,000 from a couple—owners of the famous "Kulhad Pizza" shop—by threatening them to release their private video on social media, India Today reported. She allegedly planned to blackmail the couple after she was fired from her job at the pizza outlet for unsatisfactory work. Meanwhile, the owners, Sehaj Arora and his wife, claimed that the video, which went viral, was artificial intelligence (AI)-generated.

Accused tried to extort using fake Instagram account, intimate video

According to the Punjab Police, the accused allegedly created a fake Instagram account and contacted the pizza shop owners on September 7, demanding Rs. 20,000 to prevent the private video from being leaked. She provided a deadline for the money to be transferred to a bank account number she provided. The police reportedly traced the bank account and arrested the woman. However, before her arrest, the video, allegedly showing some intimate visuals, went viral on social media.

Pizza shop owner denies video's authenticity

The shop's proprietor, Arora, has claimed that the viral video was fake and generated using AI technology to bring a bad name to his business. He reportedly claimed that his business already faced huge losses due to this controversy. After the woman's arrest, he alleged that YouTuber Karan Dutta was the mastermind behind the extortion attempt. The owner has requested people not to share the video further, as it has caused significant damage to the reputation of his business.

Appeal and clarification by Arora

Ongoing investigation into video access

The police are currently investigating how the accused woman had access to the private video of the pizza shop owners. The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge soon. The accused woman has been charged under sections 384 (extortion) and 509 (insult to a woman's modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. YouTuber Dutta, on the other hand, has denied any wrongdoing while questioning Arora's allegations.

More on 'Kulhad Pizza' couple

Arora and his wife, Gurpreet Kaur, better known as the Kulhad Pizza couple, became well-known for their unique spin on pizza. The pair went viral after a social media user visited their stand and shared their experience. They serve the classic, delectable Italian dish in traditional Indian clay cups called "kulhads," which set them apart from the customary pizza on a platter or serving plates.

