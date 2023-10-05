Fitbit's AI chatbot will serve as your personal fitness coach

Fitbit app will also show visual feedback through charts that display how performance has evolved over time

Google has unveiled an exciting new "generative AI" feature for the Fitbit app, set to launch next year as part of the Fitbit Labs program. Revealed at the 'Made by Google Event' in New York, this cutting-edge addition will use artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze users' fitness data and explain why your workout performance was not up to the mark. The Fitbit app will be compatible with the latest wearables like the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Fitbit Charge 6.

AI chatbot for personalized fitness feedback

The star of this new feature is an AI chatbot that chats with users, giving them detailed info about their fitness activities. For instance, after a tracked run, the chatbot will share a summary with metrics such as overall pace and elevation gain. The AI tool goes beyond that by explaining the reasons behind a user's performance, using data on sleep hygiene, recovery history, and other workouts to offer helpful insights.

Visual feedback for tracking progress

Besides conversational feedback, the Fitbit app will also show visual feedback through charts that display how performance has evolved over time. This graphical representation helps users spot patterns and track their progress more effectively. The blend of AI-generated insights and visual feedback aims to empower individuals to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

Testing phase before official launch

At the New York event, James Park, former Fitbit head and now part of Google, announced that the generative AI feature will be tested by a select group of trusted individuals before its official release. By incorporating advanced technology like generative AI into the Fitbit app, Google seeks to enhance users' fitness experiences and provide comprehensive insights into their overall performance.