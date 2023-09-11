Vivo T2 Pro's India launch soon: Check specifications, expected price

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 11, 2023 | 02:21 pm 2 min read

The handset could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip. Representative image

Vivo is gearing up to launch its latest T-series smartphone, the Vivo T2 Pro, in India. In April this year, the company released its T2 line-up comprising Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x. As per MySmartPrice, the Vivo T2 Pro could debut this month. The upcoming handset is tipped to get a curved display and may share several features with the iQOO Z7 Pro, which was released in India last month.

A 64MP main camera is expected

The Vivo T2 Pro will feature a 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Full-HD+ resolution, and a 1200Hz touch sampling rate. It will be equipped with a 64MP primary rear shooter with optical image stabilization (OIS) and will be capable of recording 4K videos. The device is said to feature a slim profile, measuring just 7.4mm in thickness. It is expected to be lightweight as well.

Vivo T2 Pro could resemble the iQOO Z7 Pro

Vivo T2 Pro could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip, similar to iQOO Z7 Pro. For reference, the iQOO Z7 Pro features a 120Hz, 6.78-inch AMOLED display. It gets a dual rear camera module with a 64MP main snapper and a 2MP depth lens along with a 16MP front-facing shooter. The handset boots Android 13-based Funtouch OS and packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.

The handset could be priced at about Rs. 24,000

Vivo T2 Pro could come in two variants: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. Per tipster Yogesh Brar, the smartphone could go on sale exclusively via Flipkart and is expected to be priced around Rs. 24,000. More information about the handset should be available closer to the launch date, which Vivo may reveal soon. The device's slim profile, lightweight design, and high-quality camera capabilities are expected to make it a popular choice among consumers in the sub-Rs. 25,000 segment.

