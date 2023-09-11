Lava Blaze 2 Pro, with 50MP camera, launched: Check price

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 11, 2023 | 01:41 pm 2 min read

The sale date is yet to be announced by the company (Photo credit: Lava)

Lava has unveiled its latest budget smartphone, the Blaze 2 Pro, in India. As for the highlights, the device features a 90Hz LCD display, a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, an octa-core Unisoc T616 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Priced at Rs. 9,999, the phone is available in Thunder Black, Cool Green, and Swag Blue color options.

The handset gets an 8MP front-facing camera

The Blaze 2 Pro features a center-aligned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and curved display edges. For security, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD (720x1600 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Dimensions-wise, it measures 163mmx75.2mmx8.5mm and weighs 190 grams. The smartphone's triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP main camera and dual 2MP sensors. It also has an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

The handset is powered by a 5,000mAh battery

The Lava Blaze 2 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 12. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support and is powered by a Unisoc T616 chipset. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, a Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

