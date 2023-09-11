Nokia G42 5G launched in India at Rs. 12,600

Written by Akash Pandey September 11, 2023 | 01:14 pm 2 min read

Nokia G42 5G is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack

HMD Global-led Nokia has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Nokia G42 5G, at an introductory price of Rs. 12,599. It comes in a sole 6GB/128GB configuration and two color options: So Purple and So Grey. The phone will be sold exclusively via Amazon starting September 15. For its latest 5G handset, Nokia is promising two Android upgrades and three years of regular security updates. The eco-friendly device has a recycled back cover and provides QuickFix reparability.

Take a look at the device's specifications

The Nokia G42 5G sports an IP52-rated, waterdrop-notch design and a side-facing fingerprint sensor. It gets a 6.56-inch HD+ display, with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device features a 50MP main, along with 2MP depth and macro cameras. On the front, it houses an 8MP shooter. It uses a Snapdragon 480+ chipset and boots Android 13. Under the hood, it houses a user-replaceable 5,000mAh battery, which offers a 3-day battery life and supports 20W charging.

Should you buy the Nokia G42 5G?

The Nokia G42 5G offers a premium look and stylish color options. The device gets extended RAM support, a capable 5G chipset, and up to 1TB of expandable storage, ensuring smooth multitasking capabilities. Nokia is committing to regular security and OS updates for a secure and up-to-date user experience. All these aspects make it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers seeking a device under Nokia's branding. It can be considered in the entry-level 5G smartphone segment.

