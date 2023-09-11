WhatsApp is working on cross-platform messaging: What it means

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 11, 2023 | 10:45 am 2 min read

The feature for third-party chat support has been spotted under development on the Android beta channel

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that could enable cross-platform compatibility, allowing users to communicate with others on different messaging apps. For instance, someone on Signal will be able to contact a WhatsApp user even if they don't have a WhatsApp account. This development comes after the European Commission confirmed that Meta meets the criteria of a "gatekeeper" under the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA). Per the regulation, WhatsApp has six months to introduce its interoperability service.

The feature has been spotted in development on beta version

According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp update for Android beta users, carrying version ID 2.23.19.8, includes a new screen called "Third-party chats." This screen suggests that the popular messaging app is taking steps toward complying with the DMA's interoperability requirements and supporting cross-platform messaging. However, it's important to note that the feature is still under development and is not accessible to users.

The feature raises concerns over privacy

The release of third-party chat support could enhance communication between users of different messaging apps and help smaller apps compete in the messaging industry. WABetaInfo also mentions that users may have the option to opt out when the feature is introduced. However, it also raises concerns about end-to-end encryption when receiving messages from users who don't use WhatsApp. As this feature is still in development, further information about its impact on privacy is currently limited.

DMA seeks to 'ensure openness of important digital services'

The DMA's objective is to keep gatekeepers "from imposing unfair conditions" and to "ensure the openness of important digital services." While the DMA applies to the European Union, it remains unclear whether WhatsApp's third-party chat support will extend beyond the region. As the feature continues to be developed, more information is expected to emerge regarding its implementation and potential global availability.

