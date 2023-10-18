OnePlus's maiden foldable smartphone debuts tomorrow: Everything to know

The smartphone will come in two colorways

OnePlus Open, the company's debut foldable smartphone, is set to launch globally and in India on October 19. OnePlus has unveiled the display specs for the device, which has also appeared on the Geekbench benchmark. Plus, several leaks have revealed other hardware details and design features of the foldable phone. Per tipster Abhishek Yadav, it could carry a price tag of Rs. 1,39,999. It is confirmed to come in Green and Black color options.

The internal and cover displays will support 120Hz refresh rate

OnePlus Open will sport a book-style design with a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED cover display and a 7.82-inch folding display, both boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,800-nits of peak brightness. The cover display will include Ceramic Guard protection, which is said to provide 20% more impact resistance than Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus. The folding display will also feature a corner punch hole cut-out for the selfie camera.

Processor and battery specifications

According to the Geekbench listing, the OnePlus Open will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The FCC certification also reveals that the foldable phone will feature a dual-cell battery with a total capacity of 4,805mAh. Additionally, the device is expected to support 80W SuperVOOC charging for fast and efficient power-ups. The device will pack 16GB of RAM and will boot Android 13.

The smartphone will take on Samsung's Fold5

OnePlus Open is said to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto lens. Up front, it could either sport a 32MP or 20MP shooter. The device is said to come pre-installed with popular third-party apps, including Facebook. In India, the OnePlus Open launch event is scheduled for October 19 at 7:30pm IST in Mumbai. It will rival Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5.