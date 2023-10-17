OnePlus Open will come pre-installed with popular third-party apps

By Sanjana Shankar 11:48 am Oct 17, 202311:48 am

OnePlus Open is slated for launch on October 19

OnePlus has announced that its debut foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, will come pre-installed with select third-party apps, including Facebook. Slated for launch on October 19, the company has teamed up with popular app developers to ensure compatibility with the foldable. This collaboration aims to deliver a seamless user experience, as both OnePlus and the developers have invested considerable effort in optimizing the apps for the device's foldable form factor.

OnePlus has collaborated with various mainstream app developers

"For the introduction of the OnePlus Open, we've closely collaborated with various mainstream app developers to ensure their apps are compatible with our new foldable design, enhancing the user experience," said OnePlus. "To provide the best user experience, a small number of the mentioned applications will come pre-installed on the OnePlus Open. We believe this approach strikes the right balance between delivering a novel and seamless user experience while preserving the stability and security of our products."

Durability and crease improvements showcased in first look video

Separately, a video by YouTuber Michael Fisher has provided a sneak peek into the OnePlus Open's design and durability features. The video showcases a less pronounced crease on the foldable display compared to other leading foldable smartphones. The hinge design has been enhanced, cutting down the number of components from 100 to 69 and lighter alloys have been used. Durability tests featured in the video include drop, twist, and bend tests, and water resistance tests.

Speculated water resistance rating, display specs for the OnePlus Open

While the exact IP certification for the OnePlus Open remains undisclosed, the video demonstrates the device undergoing water resistance tests in a chamber that simulates conditions equivalent to IPX2 or IPX4 ratings. This implies that the upcoming foldable may be launched with one of these water resistance ratings. Rumors suggest the smartphone will feature a 7.82-inch 120Hz OLED main display with a resolution of 2268x2440 pixels and a 6.31-inch 120Hz OLED cover panel with a resolution of 1116x2484 pixels.

Leaked specifications hint at powerful performance and cameras

OnePlus Open is rumored to be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM. Leaks claim the book-style foldable will boast a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto lens. It could either sport a 32MP or 20MP front-facing snapper. Under the hood, a 4,805mAh battery with support for 100W fast-charging is expected. The upcoming foldable will compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5.