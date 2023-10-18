Samsung Galaxy A05s launched at Rs. 15,000: Check full specs

By Sanjana Shankar 04:51 pm Oct 18, 2023

The handset is currently available for purchase

Samsung has introduced its latest budget-friendly A-series smartphone, dubbed the Galaxy A05s, in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the sole 6GB/128GB variant and is available for purchase starting today. It comes in three color options: black, light green, and light violet. The new smartphone, which succeeds the Galaxy A04s, was recently unveiled in the Philippines.

Galaxy A05s specifications and features

The Galaxy A05s sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. The device runs on Android 13-based OneUI 5.1. Its triple rear camera setup comprises a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and another 2MP macro lens. Up front, there's a 13MP sensor housed in a U-shaped notch for selfies and video calls. For added security, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock too.

Battery and charging capabilities

The Galaxy A05s boasts a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. The device will receive two Android upgrades and four years of security patch updates. On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, Type-C connectivity, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It supports Dolby Atmos audio and 6GB of virtual RAM. Dimensions-wise, it measures 168.0x77.8x8.8mm and weighs about 194 grams.

Pricing and availability in India

Samsung Galaxy A05s is up for grabs via the official Samsung store. It comes in a single storage variant and costs Rs. 14,999. The company is also offering a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on SBI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. For reference, in the Philippines, the 4GB+128GB variant of the Galaxy A05s carries a price tag of PHP 7,990 (approximately Rs. 11,700).