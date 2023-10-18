OpenAI's ChatGPT gains web search and DALL-E 3 integration

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:45 pm Oct 18, 2023

Browse with Bing is offered to all Plus and Enterprise subscribers

OpenAI has just launched an exciting new feature for ChatGPT. Now, ChatGPT can browse the internet in real time using its Browse with Bing facility. The feature was first introduced in March but was pulled back due to showing paywalled content. Now, it's been tweaked to respect site-owner instructions in Robots.txt files, just like traditional web crawlers. Browse with Bing is available to all Plus and Enterprise subscribers.

DALL-E 3 beta brings text-to-image generation

OpenAI has also moved DALL-E 3, a text-to-image generator, into beta. It's now integrated with ChatGPT, so users can generate images based on their text prompts without having to switch between apps. ChatGPT helps fine-tune text prompts for DALL-E 3, making sure the generated images are just what users want. You can access the DALL-E 3 beta on both web and mobile platforms by selecting "DALL-E 3 (Beta)" from the GPT-4 tab inside ChatGPT.

Expanding ChatGPT's multimedia capabilities

These updates are part of OpenAI's bigger plan to turn ChatGPT into an all-in-one, real-time, multimedia generative search engine. Just last month, it added voice capabilities, so users can now have actual conversations with ChatGPT. This cool combo of large language models and voice assistant tech lets users ask for things like creating and narrating bedtime stories on the spot.

Image-based search feature in development

OpenAI isn't stopping there, though. It is planning to add image-based search functionality to ChatGPT soon. This will let users upload pictures of objects to identify them or find similar items, making ChatGPT even more versatile as a multimedia generative search engine.