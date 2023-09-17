Slack CEO Lidiane Jones believes AI is transforming platform's future

Written by Akash Pandey September 17, 2023 | 08:32 pm 2 min read

Slack embraces third-party AI chatbot providers

Popular workplace communication platform Slack is reportedly actively working on integrating new artificial intelligence (AI) features. CEO Lidiane Jones has emphasized the transformative role of AI in revolutionizing the platform. Under her leadership since January 2023, Slack has introduced more AI-driven features in nine months than in previous years, aiming to stay ahead of competitors like Microsoft. The platform already allows users to interact with generative AI chatbots from various providers and soon OpenAI's ChatGPT, too.

AI streamlines communication and admin tasks

Slack and its competitors, such as Microsoft Teams, have integrated AI to create online assistant-like features. Sharing her experience of using "Slack AI," Jones told AFP she could catch up on two weeks' worth of updates in just two hours instead of spending an entire day or week. AI tools can really help summarize content and automate complex administrative tasks, such as approving expenses or connecting users to in-house experts.

Jones takes helm, accelerates AI integration

Jones, a former Microsoft executive, quickly rose through the ranks at Salesforce and was appointed Slack's CEO to bring stability after co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield's departure. Her arrival coincided with the launch of ChatGPT, which showcased the potential of AI in transforming communication platforms like Slack. Jones believes the wide range of third-party apps and tools is Slack's strength. While not developing its own language model, Slack aims to excel in AI by focusing on the quality of data.

