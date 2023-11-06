Tata Punch EV spotted testing: What will it offer

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:30 pm Nov 06, 202301:30 pm

It will deliver over 500km of range

Tata Motors's Punch EV, an upcoming electric vehicle, has been spotted during testing in India. The latest spy shots reveal the side as well as the rear profile of the camouflaged vehicle. Although the test mule features a tailpipe, it is believed to be a deceptive element. Previous sightings with disc brakes on the rear wheels suggest this is the electric version.

Design updates and interior features

The Punch EV is tipped to have mild design updates compared to its regular counterpart. It may incorporate styling cues from the Tata Nexon EV, including redesigned alloy wheels and a refreshed grille. The cabin is anticipated to showcase an EV-themed interior with a larger touchscreen and Tata's new two-spoke steering wheel. Additional features may include a semi-digital driver's display, auto climate control, up to six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, TPMS, and a rear-view camera.

What about its performance?

Earlier speculations suggested the Punch EV would adopt similar battery packs as the Tiago EV and Tigor EV. This would offer a range between 300km and 350km. However, recent statements from Tata officials indicate the Punch EV will boast a claimed range of more than 500km per charge. This implies a larger battery pack and more efficient motors for the extended range.

Pricing and rivals

The Tata Punch EV is likely to debut by the end of this year. The estimated starting price is Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the Citroen eC3 and serve as a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV. As the debut draws near, more details about the Punch EV's specifications and features are likely to emerge, providing potential buyers with a clearer picture of this new electric offering.

