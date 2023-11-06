Hero MotoCorp teases adventure scooter for EICMA: What to expect

By Dwaipayan Roy Nov 06, 2023

It will get disc brakes on both ends

Homegrown automaker Hero MotoCorp has teased a new adventure scooter. It will break cover at EICMA 2023. While likely a concept, the teaser hints at a muscular, adventure-themed maxi-scooter design. The front end features a sharp look with twin LED headlights, all-LED indicators, and a taillight. A keyless feature may also be included. It should be backed by a 210cc, liquid-cooled engine.

What about its design and features?

The upcoming adventure scooter could be powered by the Karizma XMR's 210cc, liquid-cooled mill. This is suggested by a radiator in the teaser, making it similar to Honda's ADV 160. An under-seat storage compartment and a luggage rack will also be included. The hardware may include telescopic forks on the front side and a twin shock absorber suspension setup on the rear end. This would enhance stability and comfort on rough terrain.

There should be disc brakes on both ends

Disc brakes at both ends are expected for effective braking performance. Although not yet in production, there are rumors that Hero may downsize the scooter to 160cc before launching it. This would make it a competitor to Yamaha's Aerox 155 in the ADV-themed scooter market. Hero might also reveal a single-seater Vida V1 Pro variant, showcasing platform flexibility.