Ola Electric considering subscription fee for cruise control feature

By Akash Pandey 12:18 pm Nov 06, 202312:18 pm

The cost and date of implementation for cruise control feature remains unannounced

Ola Electric is considering a subscription fee for electric scooter owners to access cruise control. CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has hinted at this in a social media post. He shared a video of a rider using the cruise control feature, which maintains a constant speed without the accelerator. The subscription cost and implementation date are yet to be revealed by the company.

Expanding product lineup and generating additional revenue

Currently, Ola Electric offers three models: S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X. The company plans to expand its lineup by entering the electric motorcycle segment and launching its first electric car. Earlier this year, Ola Electric revealed four concept electric bikes set to hit the market soon. With these new offerings and a possible cruise control subscription, Ola Electric aims to generate more revenue and solidify its position in the electric vehicle market.

Riders will be able to maintain a predetermined speed

Aggarwal has posted a video on X, showcasing an individual using an Ola Electric scooter with essentially an integrated cruise control technology. This technology enables riders to maintain a consistent speed without continuous accelerator input. In his post, Aggarwal hinted at the potential introduction of a subscription fee for the feature. "Thinking of charging a subscription fee for cruise control after seeing this," he wrote, sparking speculation about the forthcoming pricing model for the facility.

Implications for customers and other automakers

It's unclear how customers will react to a subscription fee for cruise control. The company's decision could impact other automakers as they seek alternative revenue streams in a competitive market. As technology advances shape the automotive industry, manufacturers are increasingly looking for innovative ways to generate revenue beyond traditional vehicle sales.