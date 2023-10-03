Tata Safari (facelift) teaser reveals booking date and design updates

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Tata Safari (facelift) teaser reveals booking date and design updates

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:05 pm Oct 03, 202308:05 pm

Tata Safari (facelift) will get a digital instrument cluster

Tata Motors has released a teaser video for the Safari (facelift), revealing that bookings will begin on October 6. The brief video offers a glimpse into the revamped design of Tata's flagship SUV. The updated Safari will feature a front end similar to the soon-to-be-launched Harrier (facelift), with distinct differences in the headlight housing shapes. Both models will share design elements like the black strip connecting the headlight housings and the lightbar linking the DRLs.

2/4

New paint finish and redesigned grille

The new Tata Safari will boast a fresh paint finish and a reimagined grille with body-colored inserts. Test mule images also indicate that the revamped Safari will sport redesigned taillights at the rear and alloy wheels with a new look. While the teaser doesn't reveal much else, it does offer an exciting preview of what customers can expect from Tata's updated flagship SUV.

3/4

What about the interiors?

Spy images of test mules suggest that while the overall dashboard design will remain unchanged, Tata may improve fit and finish levels and introduce additional features in the new Safari. Confirmed updates include a fully digital instrument cluster, a landscape-oriented touchscreen, and a redesigned steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, as seen on the Nexon. These interior enhancements are expected to elevate the driving experience for Safari owners.

4/4

Engine line-up to include turbo-diesel and turbo-petrol options

The updated Safari is expected to retain its current 2.0-liter, turbo-diesel engine. Tata Motors may also introduce a turbo-petrol engine option - specifically, the 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill that debuted at the 2023 Auto Expo. With these engine choices and design updates, the new Safari is anticipated to move further upmarket when it launches in the coming months.